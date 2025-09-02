- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urges opposition to play role for count ..
Federal Minister For Board Of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Urges Opposition To Play Role For Country’s Progress
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM
Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress.
"PTI should play role as opposition and work for improving common man's life", he said.
Politics of agitation adopted by PTI leaders could not address the issues of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel .
Resigning from assemblies or parliamentary committees was not the solution of any problem, he added.
In reply to a question about construction of dams, he said constructing water reservoir in the country was need of hour.
Construction of water reservoirs would also help generate cheap electricity in the country, he said. Provision of cheap electricity to industrial sector would increase exports and improve living standard of the poor people, he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly
Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture displayed on mosque8 minutes ago
-
Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln8 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public service and good gove ..8 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water flow, flood protect ..8 minutes ago
-
ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan12 minutes ago
-
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims12 minutes ago
-
Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan12 minutes ago
-
Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly12 minutes ago
-
Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jafar Khan Mandokhel25 minutes ago
-
Student' painting showcase China -Pakistan friendship at PNCA25 minutes ago