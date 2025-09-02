Open Menu

Federal Minister For Board Of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Urges Opposition To Play Role For Country’s Progress

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urges opposition to play role for country’s progress

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress.

"PTI should play role as opposition and work for improving common man's life", he said.

Politics of agitation adopted by PTI leaders could not address the issues of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel .

Resigning from assemblies or parliamentary committees was not the solution of any problem, he added.

In reply to a question about construction of dams, he said constructing water reservoir in the country was need of hour.

Construction of water reservoirs would also help generate cheap electricity in the country, he said. Provision of cheap electricity to industrial sector would increase exports and improve living standard of the poor people, he added.

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif t ..

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of her picture dis ..

8 minutes ago
 Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motor ..

Excise & Taxation department registers 8,000 motorcycles, generates Rs 80 mln

8 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 R ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting to maintain peace on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan re ..

Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan reaffirms commitment to public s ..

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Ma ..

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik stresses to regulate water ..

8 minutes ago
 ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditiou ..

ADR constitutional path to inexpensive, expeditious justice: Justice Gul Hassan

12 minutes ago
KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for A ..

KP Govt dispatches 35 trucks of relief goods for Afghan earthquake victims

12 minutes ago
 Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

Two injured as old wall collapses in Multan

12 minutes ago
 Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in ..

Opposition members accuses ministers’ absence in KP Assembly

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermae ..

Ambassador Rahim meets Mayor of Belgium's Watermael-Boitsfort

12 minutes ago
 Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military ..

Martyr Major Atif laid to rest with full military honors

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over ..

Pakistan, Japan developing cordial relations over time: Balochistan Governor Jaf ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan