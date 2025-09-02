Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urges opposition to play role for country’s progress

Federal Minister for Board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for board of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the opposition particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to play role for country’s progress.

"PTI should play role as opposition and work for improving common man's life", he said.

Politics of agitation adopted by PTI leaders could not address the issues of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel .

Resigning from assemblies or parliamentary committees was not the solution of any problem, he added.

In reply to a question about construction of dams, he said constructing water reservoir in the country was need of hour.

Construction of water reservoirs would also help generate cheap electricity in the country, he said. Provision of cheap electricity to industrial sector would increase exports and improve living standard of the poor people, he added.