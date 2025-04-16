Open Menu

Federal Minister For Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik Blames PTI For Hiring People To Campaign Against State Institutions

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik blames PTI for hiring people to campaign against state institutions

Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for hiring foreign persons to campaign against the state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday criticized the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for hiring foreign persons to campaign against the state institutions.

Weak policies of PTI's last regime had created hurdles in the IMF program, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He further said that PTI leaders had tried to cease economic activity through protest demonstration and public rallies. PTI was also responsible for weakening the relations with friendly countries, he added.

Appreciating the efforts of coalition government, he said, we had to take hard decisions to address economic

challenges being faced by Pakistan. The credit went to Pakistan Muslim League-N, government to bring improvement with IMF program, he added.

Commenting on water issue with coalition partner, he said the Center is committed to resolve the issue of canals through talks.

He further stated that all out efforts would be made to ensure equal distribution of water for provinces. He, however said that there is a mechanism for equal distribution of water to provinces.

