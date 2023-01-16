UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman To Highlight Pakistan's Climate Resilience, Development At Davos

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman to highlight Pakistan's climate resilience, development at Davos

Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight Pakistan's climate resilience and development agenda at the World Economic Forum annual meeting starting from January 16 at Davos, Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman will highlight Pakistan's climate resilience and development agenda at the World Economic Forum annual meeting starting from January 16 at Davos, Switzerland.

The minister's engagements include a packed Calendar of high-level meetings with political leaders, corporate executives, international organizations, climate action practitioners, media and plenary forums on climate, environmental, economic and social issues, said a press release on Monday.

Sherry would attend the annual signature Pakistan Breakfast as the chief guest organized by the Pathfinder Group where she would talk about the challenges which were faced by Pakistan due to acute climate stress.

The minister would also participate in the high-level meetings of the Global Risks Advisory board, and Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL).

During her visit, she would underscore the need for urgent climate action in this decisive decade to get back on track toward the 1.5�C temperature target set under the Paris Agreement.

Similarly, she would also highlight Pakistan's Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) programme in multilateral meetings.

Minister Rehman would attend the ministerial level meeting of the Forest and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FLCP), on the invitation of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate U.S, John Kerry, where the ministers would discuss the mobilizing finance, investment, and technical support for ambitious forest and climate action.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together leaders from all walks of life to label common global challenges of the present and the future, and to identify pathways to overcome them.

As the world currently faces a poly-crisis in the shape of economic, social and environmental challenges, this year's Annual Meeting is being organized under the theme, "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".

The meeting is expected to bring together around 3,000 leaders from all over the world to forge understanding and alignment and exchange insights that can drive tangible action on key global issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Sherry Rehman Visit Paris Switzerland January Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Acti ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Declaration on Climate Action

1 minute ago
 Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From ..

Hungary in Talks With Ankara on Receiving LNG From Turkish Terminal - Foreign Mi ..

1 minute ago
 Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years o ..

Italy catches ruthless Mafia boss after 30 years on the run

4 minutes ago
 Teachers in England and Wales announce strike over ..

Teachers in England and Wales announce strike over pay

15 minutes ago
 Russian Mission in Geneva Urges UN Commissioner to ..

Russian Mission in Geneva Urges UN Commissioner to Pay Attention to Fate of Mara ..

15 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $6 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 15.5% at About $615 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.