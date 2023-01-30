UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Condemns Peshawar Mosque Blast,

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman condemns Peshawar mosque blast,

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the blast in Police Lines mosque in Peshawar and requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers to donate blood at Lady Reading Hospital for the treatment of the injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the blast in Police Lines mosque in Peshawar and requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers to donate blood at Lady Reading Hospital for the treatment of the injured.

In her condolence message, the minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy for the families of the martyrs, and said she was sharing their grief equally. She also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Senator Rehman said, "The terrorists who target innocent worshipers in the mosque are cowards." She said the nation needed to unite against rising incidents of terrorism.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Sherry Rehman Reading Pakistan Peoples Party Mosque Blood Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Ex ..

Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics C ..

59 seconds ago
 PARC to provide hybrid seeds, training in tissue c ..

PARC to provide hybrid seeds, training in tissue culture to SAU students

1 minute ago
 German ambassador Alfred Grannas hails Multan's cu ..

German ambassador Alfred Grannas hails Multan's culture

1 minute ago
 Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appointed as DIG Investigati ..

Sohail Akhtar Sukhera appointed as DIG Investigation

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown against private vehicles using police li ..

Crackdown against private vehicles using police lights, sirens hooters continues ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) holds folk musical ..

Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) holds folk musical night

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.