Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman condemns Peshawar mosque blast,

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday condemned the blast in Police Lines mosque in Peshawar and requested the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers to donate blood at Lady Reading Hospital for the treatment of the injured.

In her condolence message, the minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy for the families of the martyrs, and said she was sharing their grief equally. She also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Senator Rehman said, "The terrorists who target innocent worshipers in the mosque are cowards." She said the nation needed to unite against rising incidents of terrorism.