Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues.

The Minister emphasized the government's progress in the agriculture sector, citing the Prime Minister's focus on food security.During his interaction with the business community, Jam Kamal highlighted the benefits of reduced electricity prices and the government's efforts to improve the economy.

He expressed regret over delays in establishing Special Economic Zones but assured that the government is working to address this issue.

He directed the district administration to take steps to reduce inflation, noting that decreased interest rates and other economic indicators signal a promising economic outlook. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and business community to promote industry and trade.

This visit demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the business community and addressing economic challenges.