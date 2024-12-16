Open Menu

Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues.

The Minister emphasized the government's progress in the agriculture sector, citing the Prime Minister's focus on food security.During his interaction with the business community, Jam Kamal highlighted the benefits of reduced electricity prices and the government's efforts to improve the economy.

He expressed regret over delays in establishing Special Economic Zones but assured that the government is working to address this issue.

He directed the district administration to take steps to reduce inflation, noting that decreased interest rates and other economic indicators signal a promising economic outlook. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and business community to promote industry and trade.

This visit demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the business community and addressing economic challenges.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Visit Sukkur Progress Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
 Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for nat ..

Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Challengers win super over thriller against stars

Challengers win super over thriller against stars

2 minutes ago
 Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Vocational training announces admissions in differ ..

Vocational training announces admissions in different courses

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visi ..

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI

2 minutes ago
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creator ..

Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..

15 minutes ago
 Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offe ..

Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..

15 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 co ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam ..

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh govt announces initiatives for women develop ..

Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development

4 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation geared up

Anti-encroachment operation geared up

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan