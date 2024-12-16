Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan Visits SCCI
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Monday evening visited the Sukkur Chambers of Commerce and industries (SCCI) where he met with the president and office bearers to discuss industries and trade issues.
The Minister emphasized the government's progress in the agriculture sector, citing the Prime Minister's focus on food security.During his interaction with the business community, Jam Kamal highlighted the benefits of reduced electricity prices and the government's efforts to improve the economy.
He expressed regret over delays in establishing Special Economic Zones but assured that the government is working to address this issue.
He directed the district administration to take steps to reduce inflation, noting that decreased interest rates and other economic indicators signal a promising economic outlook. He emphasized the need for collaboration between the government and business community to promote industry and trade.
This visit demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the business community and addressing economic challenges.
Recent Stories
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism
Challengers win super over thriller against stars
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI
Dubai Press Club launches Economic Content Creators Programme in partnership wit ..
Community activities at Hatta Winter Festival offer creative exploration, advent ..
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Co ..
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to ..
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development
Anti-encroachment operation geared up
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme1 minute ago
-
Dhamrah pays tribute to APS martyrs, calls for national unity against terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Anniversary of APS tragedy observed at Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Vocational training announces admissions in different courses2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan visits SCCI2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) seals 20 commercial properties on High Court Road4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, others visit APS to solemn tribute to m ..4 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt announces initiatives for women development4 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation geared up4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review different ongoing development works4 minutes ago
-
Outlaws torture married woman13 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali wins district-level Urdu essay competition4 minutes ago