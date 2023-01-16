UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Express Grief Over Assassination Of Latif Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday expressed grief over the assassination of senior lawyer Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday expressed grief over the assassination of senior lawyer Latif Afridi.

The minister said in a tweet that he was shocked to hear about the assassination of Latif Afradi "The eminent lawyer,former colleague and a brave man goes down fighting for a livable Pakistan," the minister tweeted.

