Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar express grief over assassination of Latif Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Monday expressed grief over the assassination of senior lawyer Latif Afridi.

The minister said in a tweet that he was shocked to hear about the assassination of Latif Afradi "The eminent lawyer,former colleague and a brave man goes down fighting for a livable Pakistan," the minister tweeted.