Federal Minister For Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Sees Positive Progress In Talks With PTI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that positive progress had been made on various points in the ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

Speaking in National Assembly, he said "We want to solve the issues amicably with the PTI, we desire success and progress on this front." He said "ruling collation had showed all the flexibility that needed, and showed their respect for constitution." The minister said that it was the stance of the Pakistan of Peoples Party that political issues could be solved through dialogue. He was of the view that an election on same day was best for the country.

He said that it was the stance of the government that National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies should not be dissolved before the time.

The minister said that through dialogue, the government wanted to make thinks acceptable to all. "This can be achieved through flexibility not through rigid stance," he added.

He said that political leadership always showed flexibility to solve the issues.

Naveed Qamar said, "Political is the art of possible".

He said that political dialogue had been started with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come out from the current political crisis in the building of the parliament.

The minister said that various round of talks held with the PTI.

He said that PPP had taken all the political forces on board to bring the country out of the current challenges.

The parliament had the authority to make the legislation and the constitution for the welfare and to run the affairs of the country, he added.

