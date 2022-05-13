UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Commerce Vows To Extend Support To Textile Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar, on Friday, met a delegation of textile sector from Karachi and discussed the industry's issues while assuring of full support from his Ministry

The meeting deliberated upon the strategy to get more market access to different potential countries especially to Canada, Australia and South Africa besides taking more benefits of GSP-plus status given to Pakistan by the European Union. Besides, it took up Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies(DLTL), gas, electricity and pending refunds of textile sector.

Moreover, delegation included Chief Executives Saqib Bilwani from Bonanza, Zaki Bashir from Gul Ahmed, Yaqoob Ahmed from Denim.

The textile operators mentioned that there were many anomalies left in the last annual budget, which should be addressed immediately.

The Minister emphasized on the diversification of textile products and exploration of new markets.

He invited them to attend a meeting in Islamabad on Monday along with concrete proposals. The Federal Finance Minister is also expected to attend the session.

