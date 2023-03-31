UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Communications Asad Mahmood Meets Caretaker CM

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss road construction and repair projects across Punjab

Both agreed to complete the projects on time to benefit the people. Additionally, they decided to grant limited powers of a price control magistrate to NHA staff to prevent overcharging of food items on highways and establish measures for axle-load control on highways and motorways. The proposal for a coordinated operation to remove encroachments on both sides of GT Road was also discussed, along with plans to expedite the process of issuing fitness certification for vehicles.

The CM expressed his plans to launch a joint project with the federal government to link Bahawalpur with the motorway and accelerate the project relating to Imamia Colony Lahore.

The NHA has also been approached for the repair and maintenance of the GT stretch of Lahore-Gujranwala. Additionally, the Punjab government will cooperate with the construction of the Muzaffargarh-Mianwali MM Road and work towards resolving public problems through the construction and repair of roads across Punjab.

The meeting was attended by officials, including the federal secretary communications, chief secretary, ACS (Home), chairman P&D, and secretaries.

Asad Mahmood praised the efforts of the Punjab government in addressing the people's issues.

