Federal Minister For Communications Asad Mehmood Condemns Blast In Peshawar Police Lines Mosque

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood condemns blast in Peshawar Police Lines mosque

Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood condemned the blast in the mosque of Police Lines in Peshawar on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood condemned the blast in the mosque of Police Lines in Peshawar on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the minister called the act of targeting innocent citizens in a mosque was a cowardly act of terrorists.

The minister emphasized that the entire nation and its institutions were united in their efforts to end terrorism.

The minister expressed sorrow over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that due to incompetent policies of former rulers, law and order situation has deteriorated in the province.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

