Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif attends KMSMC convocation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Provincial Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafique attended the fourth convocation 2025 of Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot as the special guests.

They distributed degrees to 182 medical graduates of sessions 2020 and 2021 and medals to position holders

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram, Chairman board of Management Babar Iqbal, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Faisalabad Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry, VC University of Health Lahore Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem, Principal Dr. Huma Kiyani, Vice Principal Shahid Mahmood Dayal, as well as dignitaries of the city attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that medical graduates should abide by the oath to restore the sanctity of the medical profession, and extended best wishes to the graduates pursuing medical education. He said that in the 60s, his father Khawaja Muhammad Safdar built the hospital. "Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif gave us this medical college and he named the hospital Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College," he added. He said that every sector of life in the country is declining and the medical profession is also affected by this. "There is a need for medical graduates to abide by the oath to restore the sanctity of the medical profession.

I wonder where the string of wealth will take us.

There should be a code for doctors' advertisements and convalescence in the hands of doctors is its biggest advertisement. Commercials should not enter the medical profession," he said.

We have two generations of connection with politics, he added. He said that efforts are being made to make the city self-sufficient in every respect. "The motorway from Sialkot to Kharian will be completed soon. The hospital is insufficient for the population and needs of the city and I will request Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for a new hospital."

He said, "The crowd of hospitals in front of the government hospital is not meeting the standards and in my opinion it should be closed. It is my responsibility to build a new hospital so that people can come here for treatment rather to go to other cities. Work that the local business community has done cannot be imagined by people from other cities. Unfortunately, the level of our education has also been compromised. The children are working hard themselves. Our geography was changed in 1971 and the curriculum was changed in the 80s.

The education ministry's rating is the lowest, he said.

He said that until education was available to all, problems would not be solved.