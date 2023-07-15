Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that improving the country's education quality is our top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday said that improving the country's education quality is our top priority.

While addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the academic block of AIOU regional centre Sheikhupura yesterday, he said that we will train the teachers to raise the quality of education across the country.

"It's good to hear Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) ranked first in quality of education in Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and all the faculty members of the university deserve congratulations," said the minister.

He said that Allama Iqbal Open University is playing an important role in popularizing education, training teachers, and improving quality education in the country.

He said that education plays a key role in the development of any country, and we must focus on merit, transparency, and quality.

The Minister said that Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood is one of the best educationists of Pakistan and under his leadership, AIOU is promoting education in the entire country, and I hope that the number of out-of-school children will decrease significantly with these efforts.

He directed to complete the construction of the regional centre Sheikhupura as soon as possible so that the students of the area can get education at their doorstep.

Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that AIOU is on a mission to expand the educational network and construct its own campus buildings.

He added that AIOU is also bringing out-of-school children into the educational network with the support of various institutions.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that as per the desire of the Federal Minister of Education, AIOU will provide free education to the students of Sheikhupura who get more than 80 percent marks and in addition, a special fund will be allocated for scholarships for the deserving students of the area. He also announced to establish an examination center in Narang Mandi.

Director General, Pakistan Institute of Education, Dr. Shahid Saroya, Director General Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Assistant Regional Director Sheikhupura, Javed Iqbal and different social and political personalities also attended the event and appreciated the efforts of AIOU in promoting education in Pakistan.