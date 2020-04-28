UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Education And Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Urges PPP Leaders To Implement SOPs In Sindh, Avoid Politics On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), in Sindh and avoid wasting energies for political point scoring on coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood has urged the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), in Sindh and avoid wasting energies for political point scoring on coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that after the 18th Amendment, the representatives of the provincial governments should manage the health and education sector in a comprehensive manner. Lack of commitment being observed on part of provincial governments, he said that both the sectors were deliberately neglected in the past, due to which, the people and incumbent government were confronted multiple challenges in tackling the issues in health and education. Giving example, the minister said, we were trying to implement an equal education system with better curriculum, but he added an immense trouble was being observed due to authority delivered to provincial governments after 18th Amendment. He said there are three system of imparting education in the country, adding that implementing an equal education system was need of hour.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), government was seeking help in 18th Amendment but for this, we need to develop consensus with Pakistan Peoples Parties and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

For amending rules, he said the ruling party should have two third majority. To a question about rising poverty level after lockdown and coronavirus situation, he said the incumbent government was well aware of the problems of the masses, and in this connection, a huge amount has been allocated under "Ahsas Program" to disburse it among the poor families. Shafqat Mahmood said the funds were being distributed among deserving families to fight back poverty. To another question about lockdown in the provincial areas, the minister said if Sindh government could not implement the SOPs in letter and spirit, then the leaders of PPP should close the mosques forthwith to protect the citizen from the dangerous virus.

