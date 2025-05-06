Open Menu

Federal Minister For Education, Mr. Syed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Pays Official Visit To FBISE, Applauds Digital Advancements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Federal Minister for Education, Mr. Syed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, paid an official visit to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Education, Mr. Syed Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, paid an official visit to the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday.

He was warmly received by Chairman FBISE, Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, along with a team of senior officers, in a spirit of institutional pride and national commitment to educational excellence.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive briefing session in the Conference Room, where the Chairman presented an insightful overview of the Board’s evolution—its establishment, composition, mandate, and pivotal role in shaping the educational landscape of Pakistan.

The Chairman apprised the Minister that FBISE embarked on its digital transformation journey in 2015 under a PSDP-funded project, guided by the vision of a “Departure from Pencil to Pixel”.

This initiative aimed at developing a transparent, technology-driven assessment system and enhancing service delivery through innovation.

Particular emphasis was laid on the progressive strides taken by the Board in technological integration and governance reforms, reflecting its resolve to modernize and uplift examination standards in line with global benchmarks.

Following the presentation, the Minister undertook a detailed tour of key operational departments. These included the state-of-the-art printing unit, the digital scanning and e-sheet processing area, and the One Window Facilitation Cell.

As he witnessed the seamless, fully digitized service delivery system—crafted with precision and purpose—the Minister expressed deep satisfaction and admiration for the Board’s achievements.

Impressed by the transparency, efficiency, and forward-thinking approach of FBISE, Mr. Siddiqui remarked that such initiatives must serve as a model for other educational boards across the country.

He also expressed his commitment to supporting provincial examination boards in replicating this model, with the objective of achieving national-level standardization and qualitative improvement of the examination system.

He emphasized that embracing such innovations nationwide would not only raise assessment standards but also significantly improve the overall quality of education in Pakistan.

The visit concluded on a note of appreciation and encouragement, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering excellence in education through digital transformation and institutional integrity.

