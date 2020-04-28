UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Education, Professional Training And National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Lauds PNCA's Online Short Film Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood lauds PNCA's online short film contest

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday hailed the role of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for holding an 'Online short film' competition for home bound people to express their experiences and a handful entertainment opportunity for people staying at home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday hailed the role of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for holding an 'Online short film' competition for home bound people to express their experiences and a handful entertainment opportunity for people staying at home.

Online short film competition announced by PNCA is providing people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content which help provide relief during the period of lockdown," the minister said while talking to ptv.

The minister also extended warmest congratulations to those who won the competition.

He said the short films aim to "show the victory of life: that no matter how difficult the situation is, the human mind can still breath freely through this competition".

He further urged public that anti-COVID 19 precautionary measures guidelines are crucial to prevent the disease.

He asked people to stay safe during this extraordinary period, and take care of one another with showing positive vibes and activities.

He explained the Pakistan National Council of Arts had announced an online short film competition on the theme of 'Homebound' showing how is one's experience to be homebound amidst coronavirus pandemic when the entire world is in a lockdown.

The cash prize for the first position holder is Rs 50,000, for second prize Rs 30,000 and Rs15,000 the one who stood third.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Education PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rare leopard spotted in northeast China

50 seconds ago

China has 850 mln online video users: report

51 seconds ago

BP announces $4.4bn quarterly loss as oil prices c ..

52 seconds ago

Russia's Gazprom Capable of Retaining Over 35% Sha ..

54 seconds ago

Rights bodies urged to prevail upon India to stop ..

7 minutes ago

Cellular companies offer innovative packages to su ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.