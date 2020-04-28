(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday hailed the role of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for holding an 'Online short film' competition for home bound people to express their experiences and a handful entertainment opportunity for people staying at home.

Online short film competition announced by PNCA is providing people who are restricted to their homes, wholesome entertainment and invigorating content which help provide relief during the period of lockdown," the minister said while talking to ptv.

The minister also extended warmest congratulations to those who won the competition.

He said the short films aim to "show the victory of life: that no matter how difficult the situation is, the human mind can still breath freely through this competition".

He further urged public that anti-COVID 19 precautionary measures guidelines are crucial to prevent the disease.

He asked people to stay safe during this extraordinary period, and take care of one another with showing positive vibes and activities.

He explained the Pakistan National Council of Arts had announced an online short film competition on the theme of 'Homebound' showing how is one's experience to be homebound amidst coronavirus pandemic when the entire world is in a lockdown.

The cash prize for the first position holder is Rs 50,000, for second prize Rs 30,000 and Rs15,000 the one who stood third.