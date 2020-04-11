UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Education Shafqat Mehmood Promises Payment Under PM Ehsaas Kafalat Programme On Merit

Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood said on Saturday that provision of financial aid under Prime Minister Ehsaas Kafalat Programme would be ensured on merit.

Talking to the media after visiting PM Ehsaas Kafalat distribution centres here, he said that verification process for the financial aid was underway and there would be no compromise on transparency.

Formation of tiger force was also aimed to ensure that every deserving person was approached for distribution of aid.

He said that more than 17,000 centres had been set up across the country to facilitate the deserving people under the programme. He said that practice of social distancing was being ensured at these centres as well. Data of beneficiaries was taken from Benazir Income Support Programme to ensure transparency, he added.

To a question, he said that a decision to lift lockdown in the province would be taken after viewing the situation of coronavirus spread in the country.

The minister visited Ehsaas Kafalat distribution centres at Girls High school Gopalnagar, Ferozpur Road and Government Central Model Girls High School Gulberg-II to review arrangements there.

During his visit to a Utility Store in Model Town, Shafqat inspected the availability of daily-use items, its stock and smooth supply to people.

He inquired from the customers about availability of items on subsidized rates at the store. The customers expressed satisfaction over availability of the commodities. The staff on-duty told the minister that sufficient stock of necessary items was available and its smooth supply was being ensured.

Shafqat Mehmood said that provision of food items would continue in the month of Ramazan to facilitate people.

