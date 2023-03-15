Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan urges Imran to surrender before law

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who preaches "equal law for all", should prove his words and surrender himself before the court to uphold the supremacy of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who preaches "equal law for all", should prove his words and surrender himself before the court to uphold the supremacy of law.

He said Imran ridiculed the law by using his workers to avoid the compliance of court's order while talking to a private news channel.

If Imran Khan's life was really in danger, why was he seen walking around on the streets of Lahore yesterday? he raised the question.

To a query, he responded that Imran's ouster was a parliamentary process and nothing else, adding that labeling baseless and false allegations against his political opponents was Imran's trait.

