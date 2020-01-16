UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Inaugurates "Arts & Culture Scholarship Program"

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood inaugurates

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday inaugurated "Arts and Culture Scholarship program" here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday inaugurated "Arts and Culture Scholarship program" here at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that under the program a total 400 scholarships would be awarded in current year with total of Rs. 76 million allocations.

He said that this was a unique initiative by the Ministry through National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST), to promote Arts & Culture in Pakistan, including diverse fields like Film, Theatre, Visual Arts, Ceramic & Textile design.

The minister said that the main objective of this program was to provide scholarships to the needy and talented students, focusing on neglected areas in Education.

"This is in line with the Government Policy for providing vertical mobility to the most vulnerable segments of Society and to eradicate poverty" Shafqat Mehmood added.

He said that Arts and Culture are important because it preserves our heritage, adding that art influences society by changing opinions, instilling values and translating experiences across space and time.

The minister said that the first stage of the program comprises upon 400 scholarships for current Year 2020. "We have included 15 top Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized and Degree awarding Institutes of Pakistan both from public and private sectors" he said.

Shafqat Mehmood said that six months before this idea was discussed and today inaugurated the scholarship program for the students of art and culture. He said that this was start and it will be further expended in future. He said that Pakistan has rich cultural heritage. He said that government would provide enabling environment for the promotion of art and culture in the country.

Shafqat Mehmood expressed desire that his ministry departments including Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa also start programs in collaboration with educational institution.

The minister also appreciated the educational institutes for extending cooperation in implementing this program.

Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Dr. Sajid Yoosufani also spoke on the occasion, he said that being neglected field with limited scholarships, yet having talented students who could not afford admission fee, this program will enable such students who could be able to complete their studies and enhance their skills.

Dr. Murtaza Jafri speaking on the occasion said that it was his dream and he feels proud that this program was initiated by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Education HEC 2020 Textile From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Pervez Musharraf challenges special court’s verd ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish with gains

16 seconds ago

IT ministry confident to introduce E-governance sy ..

1 minute ago

Several petrol pumps fined for overcharging, low g ..

1 minute ago

Mass awareness, donation keys for countering 'thal ..

1 minute ago

Sandal Khattak approaches sessions court against F ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.