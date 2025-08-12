Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Calls On CJP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court premises here Tuesday.
During the meeting, the Chief Justice highlighted the SC’s ongoing initiatives aimed at improving access to justice, modernizing court systems, categorization of tax-related cases, and enhancing service delivery through technology-driven reforms.
The CJ emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, which has been rolled out to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes. He reiterated the importance of the government’s support to make it a real success.
He also informed the Finance Minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial academy for judicial officers and members of SECP, with plans underway to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan in the near future.
The Federal Minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in ensuring the timely provision of requisite resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra showcases young artists’ work at summer camp exhibition1 minute ago
-
SCP to Remain Open on 13th August 20251 minute ago
-
Kohat police arrested three smugglers including two women1 minute ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue calls on CJP1 minute ago
-
DC Kalat reviews preparations for celebrations of Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Flag march organized on occasion of Independence Day in Sibi1 minute ago
-
Kissan Ittehad demands action against corrupt mafia1 minute ago
-
Process of reforms in assembly rules, procedures completed1 minute ago
-
Grand competition organised in GHS 3 in Kohat1 minute ago
-
Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups11 minutes ago
-
FPCCI hosts EduTech Reforms Summit 2025 to drive Innovation in Pakistan’s Education Sector11 minutes ago
-
Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq11 minutes ago