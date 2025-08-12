Open Menu

Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue Calls On CJP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court premises here Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice highlighted the SC’s ongoing initiatives aimed at improving access to justice, modernizing court systems, categorization of tax-related cases, and enhancing service delivery through technology-driven reforms.

The CJ emphasized the importance of ensuring the success of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, which has been rolled out to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes. He reiterated the importance of the government’s support to make it a real success.

He also informed the Finance Minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial academy for judicial officers and members of SECP, with plans underway to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan in the near future.

The Federal Minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in ensuring the timely provision of requisite resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

Recent Stories

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

16 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

26 minutes ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

31 minutes ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

36 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

46 minutes ago
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

46 minutes ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

52 minutes ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

1 hour ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

1 hour ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

1 hour ago
 Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan