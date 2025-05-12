Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal praises armed forces for delivering effective response

Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Monday praised the country's armed forces for delivering a strong and effective response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Monday praised the country's armed forces for delivering a strong and effective response to Indian aggression.

Talking to media outside District Headquarters Hospital Kotli, Kamal said that his visit was conducted under special instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff.

Kamal said, “India, which dreamt of spreading chaos in Pakistan, is now engulfed in its own internal turmoil."

He said the Pakistani nation today stands as one — beyond color, race, language, and sect — like a solid wall alongside its armed forces.”

He emphasized that it is by the grace of Allah that Pakistan has been given the strength to crush the enemy’s arrogance.

“The world is acknowledging that Pakistan has won this battle. Despite having a military and economy eight times larger, India has faced a humiliating defeat. Its arrogance has been shattered.”

Criticizing India’s actions, he stated, “India didn’t target militants — it targeted children, women, and the elderly. The injured children and the mourning mothers at Kotli Hospital are shaking the conscience of the entire world.”

He added, “The world has now seen the true face of Indian terrorism. India will never be able to break the resolve of 240 million Pakistanis.”