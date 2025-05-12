Federal Minister For Health, Mustafa Kamal Visits Kotli
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal has paid an official visit to District Kotli, where he met with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Major (Retd.) Nasir Rafiq.
The DC warmly received the Health Minister upon his arrival. The meeting was also attended by Brigade Commander Brigadier Samiullah.
During the meeting, Minister Mustafa Kamal congratulated Brigadier Samiullah on the recent remarkable victory against India, praising the Pakistan Armed Forces for giving a befitting response to the cowardly enemy in every domain, shattering their arrogance.
The Minister also expressed deep sorrow over the irreparable loss of the martyrs and conveyed a message of complete solidarity with their families.
