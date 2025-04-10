Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Thursday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

During visit they assessed the progress of the “One Patient, One ID” digital health initiative.

The visit aimed to review the implementation of the unified patient identification system, which seeks to streamline patient data and improve healthcare service delivery through digital transformation.

Both ministers inspected the OPD registration counters, interacted with staff, and were briefed by the PIMS and IT administrations on the project’s status.

During the visit, registration counter staff highlighted operational challenges and shared patient feedback regarding the system.

Minister Mustafa Kamal also visited departments linked with the new system, including Radiology, Pathology, laboratories, and doctors’ consultation rooms, to evaluate performance and identify bottlenecks.

“Whenever a new system is introduced, initial hurdles are expected,” said the Minister for Health.

“The real issue is not the presence of problems, but the failure to resolve them. All challenges obstructing the implementation of ‘One Patient, One ID’ must be addressed on a fast-track basis.”

He directed the Executive Director of PIMS to issue immediate instructions to all Heads of Departments to compile and report complaints or operational issues specific to their departments.

“Each department head should be fully aware of the complaints within their area and take ownership of the solution process,” he emphasized.

Minister Kamal instructed the PIMS administration and the IT Department to collaborate to develop a clear roadmap for resolving the identified issues.

“I am personally monitoring this project. ‘One Patient, One ID’ is a revolutionary initiative that will bring transparency and efficiency to our health system,” he stated.

The ministers also engaged directly with patients during the visit, listening to their concerns.

Minister Kamal issued specific directives, including ensuring that the radiology counter remains operational beyond noon and that all patients who enter PIMS premises receive the required services.

“We must create ease for those in pain. All public complaints should be resolved promptly and every effort made to provide necessary facilities,” he added.

Federal Minister for IT, Ms. Shaza Fatima, reaffirmed her ministry’s commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Health to advance digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

“In a digital society, health is a critical pillar. The 'One Patient, One ID' system will bring transparency, accessibility, and efficiency to healthcare governance,” she said.

She emphasized that digital health solutions will consolidate patient data in one place, making healthcare services more effective through digital identity integration. “Our goal is to deliver seamless, citizen-centric healthcare through technology."

The public will be the direct beneficiaries of these reforms,” she concluded.

The visit underscores the government’s resolve to modernize healthcare delivery and ensure citizens receive accessible, accountable, and technology-driven health services.