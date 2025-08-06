Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal reviews 2D barcode system execution

Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has chaired a high-level review meeting focused on the implementation of the 2D barcode system to eradicate counterfeit medicines across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has chaired a high-level review meeting focused on the implementation of the 2D barcode system to eradicate counterfeit medicines across Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), senior officials from the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, as well as chief executive officers and representatives from the Pharma Bureau and Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA).

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, detailed deliberations were held on the execution of the 2D barcode system, with stakeholders presenting valuable suggestions to ensure its effective rollout.

A comprehensive implementation plan for the system was presented during the meeting, and stakeholders’ input was incorporated, he added.

Mustafa Kamal appreciated the pharmaceutical industry’s assurance of full cooperation for the initiative.

He announced that a follow-up meeting to assess further progress on the project would be held on August 20, 2025.

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, the Minister said, “With the digitization of DRAP, eliminating counterfeit medicines has become inevitable. "This is a revolutionary step that will significantly boost the pharmaceutical industry’s credibility and performance.”

He noted that the initiative will not only enhance patient safety but also improve the global image of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports.

“Counterfeit drugs damage the reputation of the pharmaceutical industry. This system will restore confidence and ensure that quality medicines are in reach of every patient,” he said.

Representatives of the pharmaceutical industry lauded the Health Minister's efforts, terming the initiative historic and transformative.

They reaffirmed their strong commitment to working collaboratively with the government to eradicate counterfeit medicines from the market.