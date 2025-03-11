Federal Minister For Health Syed Mustafa Kamal For Eliminating Substandard Medicines
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan.
The Health Minister said this during visit to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) where he held a meeting with senior officials of DRAP including newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obaidullah.
The CEO DRAP briefed the minister about the institution's functions, performance, and challenges.
While addressing the DRAP officers, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said, "Our decisions directly impact human lives and the outcomes of our decisions and actions should benefit the common man.”
Mustafa Kamal directed that the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines is imperative.
He said, "We must protect human lives from potential threats at all costs."
He said that a coordinated strategy will be developed in collaboration with provincial governments to eliminate counterfeit medicines.
Mustafa Kamal said, "Pharmaceutical industry and local manufacturing should be facilitated and DRAP's policies should be conducive for investment so that foreign manufacturing companies prioritize investing in Pakistan."
He emphasized to increase medicine exports by adopting international standards.
The minister added that the journey to elevate DRAP to World Health Organization (WHO) Level-4 should be accelerated.
A National Medicine Policy will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders, he added.
Recent Stories
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..
Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza
India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report
Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industria ..
ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medicines2 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP payments4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case32 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases until April 1532 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 7 criminals58 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates official WhatsApp Channel1 hour ago
-
Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui1 hour ago
-
KP govt reshuffles 11 DEOs of Rescue11221 hour ago
-
FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal2 hours ago
-
Four students caught cheating in SSC Exams, UMC registered2 hours ago
-
AJK President highlights Kashmir issue, HR violations in IIOJK2 hours ago