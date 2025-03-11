Open Menu

Federal Minister For Health Syed Mustafa Kamal For Eliminating Substandard Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medicines

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan.

The Health Minister said this during visit to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) where he held a meeting with senior officials of DRAP including newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obaidullah.

The CEO DRAP briefed the minister about the institution's functions, performance, and challenges.

While addressing the DRAP officers, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said, "Our decisions directly impact human lives and the outcomes of our decisions and actions should benefit the common man.”

Mustafa Kamal directed that the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines is imperative.

He said, "We must protect human lives from potential threats at all costs."

He said that a coordinated strategy will be developed in collaboration with provincial governments to eliminate counterfeit medicines.

Mustafa Kamal said, "Pharmaceutical industry and local manufacturing should be facilitated and DRAP's policies should be conducive for investment so that foreign manufacturing companies prioritize investing in Pakistan."

He emphasized to increase medicine exports by adopting international standards.

The minister added that the journey to elevate DRAP to World Health Organization (WHO) Level-4 should be accelerated.

A National Medicine Policy will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders, he added.

Recent Stories

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP securi ..

Bilawal calls for federal govt action on KP security challenges

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for ..

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medic ..

2 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assur ..

Senator Rubina Khalid holds live e-Katcheri, assures transparency in BISP paymen ..

4 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off elec ..

Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza

36 minutes ago
 India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: ..

India's Byrnihat town tops global pollution list: report

32 minutes ago
 Commerce minister explores investment, trade oppor ..

Commerce minister explores investment, trade opportunities at Oman’s industria ..

32 minutes ago
ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case

ATC acquits two in kidnap-for-ransom case

32 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency completes critical design review ..

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 perce ..

Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to str ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations

48 minutes ago
 MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

48 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan