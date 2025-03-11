Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal for eliminating substandard medicines

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that eliminating counterfeit and substandard medicines is essential for a healthier Pakistan.

The Health Minister said this during visit to Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) where he held a meeting with senior officials of DRAP including newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Obaidullah.

The CEO DRAP briefed the minister about the institution's functions, performance, and challenges.

While addressing the DRAP officers, Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said, "Our decisions directly impact human lives and the outcomes of our decisions and actions should benefit the common man.”

Mustafa Kamal directed that the elimination of counterfeit and substandard medicines is imperative.

He said, "We must protect human lives from potential threats at all costs."

He said that a coordinated strategy will be developed in collaboration with provincial governments to eliminate counterfeit medicines.

Mustafa Kamal said, "Pharmaceutical industry and local manufacturing should be facilitated and DRAP's policies should be conducive for investment so that foreign manufacturing companies prioritize investing in Pakistan."

He emphasized to increase medicine exports by adopting international standards.

The minister added that the journey to elevate DRAP to World Health Organization (WHO) Level-4 should be accelerated.

A National Medicine Policy will be formulated in consultation with all stakeholders, he added.