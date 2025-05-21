Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada launches Digital Services Package by PHAF

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada formally launched a comprehensive package of digital initiatives introduced by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) to facilitate its members and allottees.

The event was also attended by Secretary Housing and Works, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, officers from PHAF and representatives of National Police Foundation that was the key collaborator in the designing of this services-based package.

The Managing Director, PHAF, briefed the attendees on the new initiatives, highlighting how digitalizing fund transfers and records would help create a robust database to enable quicker and more informed decision-making.

Among the key highlights of the initiative are the launch of the PHAF Digital Portal and the PHAF Maintenance Services Portal, both designed to offer greater accessibility, transparency, and convenience to PHAF’s allottees—particularly overseas Pakistanis and potential investors in future housing schemes.

These services reflect the foundation's commitment to "Empowering Residents, Simplifying Processes."

They aim to revolutionize how allottees interact with PHAF, ensuring they can access and manage their property-related affairs with ease, from anywhere in the world.

Key features of the PHAF Digital Portal are included real-time access to property details, payment schedules, history, and allotment status, online payment facility for installment plans and dues, project announcements and updates directly communicated through the portal, membership services and exclusive insights into upcoming projects along with automated alerts and reminders about due payments and official communications.

Whereas, key features of the PHAF Maintenance Services Portal were Online Bill Payments for utilities and maintenance charges, property status tracking and Real-Time notifications for all essential service and maintenance updates.

Moreover, a revamped official PHAF website has been launched, which now acts as a centralized information hub, enhancing accessibility and transparency for users.

Minister Pirzada and Secretary Bangash commended the PHAF team for their tireless efforts in launching these much-needed services.

The minister emphasized that the initiatives align perfectly with the government’s vision of digital transformation and e-governance.

“This transition from conventional systems to modern digital platforms will not only facilitate citizens-both local and overseas but also help dispel misinformation by providing accurate data,” said Minister Pirzada.

He further urged all housing organizations to adopt merit-based systems driven by digital transformation, stating that such initiatives have now become essential to ensure public service efficiency and institutional integrity.