Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

The matters related to development projects of housing sector came under discussion.