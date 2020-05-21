Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari expresses grief over death of Shaheen Raza

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus infection the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus infection the other day.

In her condolence message, she said, "May Almighty Allah rest her soul in eternal peace and give courage to her family to bear this loss".

She said, "We must follow SOPs as the threat of COVID-19 is still with us",