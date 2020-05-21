UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari Expresses Grief Over Death Of Shaheen Raza

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari expresses grief over death of Shaheen Raza

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus infection the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shareen M Mazari on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of PTI MPA Shaheen Raza due to coronavirus infection the other day.

In her condolence message, she said, "May Almighty Allah rest her soul in eternal peace and give courage to her family to bear this loss".

She said, "We must follow SOPs as the threat of COVID-19 is still with us",

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf May Family Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Asia virus latest: Infection fears amid cyclone; T ..

3 minutes ago

13 dead as truck veers off road in Bangladesh

3 seconds ago

Abbottabad admin inspects, fines profiteers

4 seconds ago

Iran advises against Eid travel as virus cases mou ..

6 seconds ago

Wrong move: Japan prosecutor resigns over mahjong ..

7 seconds ago

Cyclone Amphan destroys Bangladesh villages

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.