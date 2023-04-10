Federal Minister for Human Rights highlights importance of Constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that the Constitution of 1973 is a mature document that would last longer.

"This is the only binding knot among all federating units of the country. It is the reflection of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt's great vision.

He was the real founder of this Constitution and his historic contribution would always be remembered to drafting a unanimous constitution," he said.

He further said the Constitution was indicative of our political legacy, religious ideology, old historic traditions and individual freedoms. "The future of this constitution is brighter because it is the guarantor of our individual and collective rights," he said adding that there was a need to educate young generations on the significance of this unique document.