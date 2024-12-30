Open Menu

Federal Minister For Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, And Culture, Attaullah Tarar Mourns Arshad Zuberi’s Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar mourns Arshad Zuberi’s demise

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regrets over the passing of renowned journalist Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of Daily Business Recorder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Monday expressed deep sorrow and regrets over the passing of renowned journalist Arshad Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive of Daily business Recorder.

In his heartfelt condolence message, Tarar extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, acknowledging the profound loss to both the family and the journalist community.

He praised Zuberi’s dedication to the newspaper industry, recognizing his exceptional talent and invaluable contributions to the field of economic journalism.

“The void left by Zuberi’s passing is irreplaceable, and his remarkable achievements and contributions to the industry will always be remembered,” said Tarar.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to pardon Zuberi’s mistakes or shortcomings and grant his family the strength and patience to bear this immense loss with grace.

