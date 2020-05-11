Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz lauds CAP initiative to distribute 5 million face masks

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the initiative of Chainstore Association of Pakistan to distribute five million face masks among the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the initiative of Chainstore Association of Pakistan to distribute five million face masks among the people.

While launching the "Mask4All Campaign " here he said this initiative was a good example of public-private partnership.

Under this campaign the CAP would distribute five million face masks in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He said that adopting precautionary measures was best possible way of protection against the pandemic and most effective antidote was use of face mask, especially at the places where public interaction takes place.

He said that use of gloves should be promoted along with the face masks.

He urged the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government. Everyone must join hands to defeat this epidemic, he added.

" Our resources are limited, we have to be careful not only about ourselves but also to protect others," Shibli remarked.