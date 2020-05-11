UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Information Senator Shibli Faraz Lauds CAP Initiative To Distribute 5 Million Face Masks

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz lauds CAP initiative to distribute 5 million face masks

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the initiative of Chainstore Association of Pakistan to distribute five million face masks among the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday lauded the initiative of Chainstore Association of Pakistan to distribute five million face masks among the people.

While launching the "Mask4All Campaign " here he said this initiative was a good example of public-private partnership.

Under this campaign the CAP would distribute five million face masks in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He said that adopting precautionary measures was best possible way of protection against the pandemic and most effective antidote was use of face mask, especially at the places where public interaction takes place.

He said that use of gloves should be promoted along with the face masks.

He urged the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government. Everyone must join hands to defeat this epidemic, he added.

" Our resources are limited, we have to be careful not only about ourselves but also to protect others," Shibli remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Russia Might Reciprocate Turkish Ban on Cargo Carr ..

27 seconds ago

Gold price sheds Rs 500 traded at Rs 95,500 per to ..

28 seconds ago

Embassy of Pakistan to France organizes virtual Me ..

30 seconds ago

SAIF Zone announces completion of development work ..

7 minutes ago

Allow bowlers to ball-tamper, says ex-Australia ca ..

32 seconds ago

10 gamblers rounded up with Rs 18,230 cash stake m ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.