Federal Minister For Information Technology And Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque Condemns Peshawar Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque condemns Peshawar blast

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday strongly condemned the blast which took place in a mosque at the Police Lines in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque on Monday strongly condemned the blast which took place in a mosque at the Police Lines in Peshawar.

The minister, in a statement, terming the blast in the mosque, as the worst form of terrorism, said these elements are not only the enemies of Pakistan but also of islam and humanity.

He said that the whole nation had made unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The minister prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed for the early recovery of injured persons.

