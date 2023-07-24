Open Menu

Federal Minister For Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari Felicitates Hamza On Clinching World Junior Squash Champion Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari felicitates Hamza on clinching World Junior Squash Champion title

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to a junior Pakistani Squash player Hamza Khan on his extraordinary victory by clinching the World Junior Squash Champion title after a long time span of 37 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari on Monday extended heartfelt congratulations to a junior Pakistani Squash player Hamza Khan on his extraordinary victory by clinching the World Junior Squash Champion title after a long time span of 37 years.

The WSF World Junior Squash Championship concluded on July 23 in Melbourne, Australia on the pinnacle victory of Pakistan as a junior Pakistani Squash player Hamza Khan making history, said a news release.

Secretary Ministry of IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and Director General Pakistan Sports board (PSB) Shoaib Khoso have also extended heartfelt congratulations to Hamza Khan.

They also commended the junior champion and wished him all the best for his future squash tournaments. The IPC minister said that Hamza Khan is an inspiration for all the younger Squash players in specific and for all the sportspersons in general who are striving to reach the podium.

He said the government is making all-out efforts for the promotion and development of sports in the country and extending full support to the sportspersons, National Sports Federations (NSF), and other sports organization either technical or financial.

"Prime Minister's Initiative for Sports is one of the components behind the welfare of sportspersons in the country and the establishment of the first-ever Sports University of Pakistan would be a stepping stone for the educational advancement of the sportspersons, coaches, officials, judges, referees etc," he added.

The minister emphasized youth to utilize their energies and skills in healthier sports activities instead of spending time on activities that make them lethargic.

