Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah foresees Kashmir liberation in near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Friday said the day was not far when the Kashmir would be the part of Pakistan as Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi had lost Kashmir battle even before it started.

Addressing a gathering of Pak-Secretariat's officials and officers here to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), he said Modi had committed a big mistake by stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its original status.

Pakistani nation would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for Kashmiris and not let them down in their struggle for a separate state, the minister assured the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said the Kashmir struggle was not a short term movement as it would last until the freedom of Kashmir, urging the supporters of Kashmir movement living across the globe to raise their voice in support of Kashmir liberation at everywhere in the world.

"We gather here to show solidarity with Kashmiri nation on the instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan," he said while chanting a slogan of 'Pakistan Zindabad' (May live long Pakistan).

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said from Khyber to Karachi and Wahga to Chaman, everyone in Pakistan stood with Kashmiris and their struggle as the people of Pakistan and Kashmir enjoyed a special bond.

He said the world should respect the international laws and human rights in IoJ&K as they were not different from other human beings residing across the globe.

"It is our belief that the Kashmiris will exercise their right to self determination in Jammu and Kashmir soon and join Pakistan, accordingly," he said while urging the international community to fulfill its promise made with Kashmiris as per the United Nations resolutions for a plebiscite in IoJ&K.

He said Pakistan would go to any extent for the freedom of Kashmiris, pointing out that Pakistani or Kashmiri diaspora residing across the globe was united.

The officers and officials of Pak-Secretariat's every block staged a rally within its premises for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris suffering Indain forces tyrannies in IoK.

Later, the rally led by Minister for Interior and Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh moved to the D-Chowk in front of Parliament House where Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf arranged a big demonstration for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners carrying the slogans like 'Stop Kashmiris genocide in IoK' and 'Stop state terrorism in occupied valley'.