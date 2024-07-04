Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, expresses condolences over loss of lives in Haripur car accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a car accident in Haripur.

The Interior Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he shares the grief of the bereaved families and prayed to Allah to grant patience and courage to them.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.