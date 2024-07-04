- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, expresses condolences over loss of lives in Haripur car ..
Federal Minister For Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Haripur Car Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a car accident in Haripur.
The Interior Minister extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Mohsin Naqvi said that he shares the grief of the bereaved families and prayed to Allah to grant patience and courage to them.
He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3-Day "Family Mango Festival and Exhibition" to begin from Friday at Pakistan Maritime Museum28 seconds ago
-
DC, DIG pay visit to Muharram processions routes; inspect security situation11 minutes ago
-
AC visits markets to ensure official rate of naan, roti11 minutes ago
-
Multan admin upgrades processions' routes, ensures peace21 minutes ago
-
Gilani felicitates people, Congress on American Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother28 minutes ago
-
Deputy speaker KP assembly visits THQ Hospital at Booni Upper Chitral31 minutes ago
-
DIG Prisons visits District Jail Sargodha31 minutes ago
-
Divisional peace committee discusses Muharram security31 minutes ago
-
PESCO feeder forced to resume supply: spokesman51 minutes ago
-
FANSA Pakistan represents at Global Sanitation Summit in Kathmandu51 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns communal and militarized Amarnath Yatra in IIOJK51 minutes ago