Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Bazar Khaybar

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Bara Bazar of Khyber district

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Thursday strongly condemned the suicide blast in Bara Bazar of Khyber district.

He expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of a policeman in the blast incident and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

He vowed to uproot the evils of terrorism from society saying the sacrifices of police personnel will never be forgotten.

He said the entire nation is standing behind the law enforcement agencies in the war against terrorism.

He said the government will not sit idle until the complete abolishment of terrorism from society and the cowardly acts of terrorists cannot demoralize the valiant and brave sons of the soil.

