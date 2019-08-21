UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Interior Visits ANF Headquarters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:41 PM

Federal Minister for Interior visits ANF Headquarters

Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Wednesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force, (ANF) Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Wednesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force, (ANF) Headquarters.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and senior staff officers of the force.

The DG ANF briefed the Federal Minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

The Minister was informed that ANF was also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout the country.

The DG ANF also highlighted that Pakistan was sharing over 2600-kilometre border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan drug traffickers.

However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective drug supply and demand reduction mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.

The minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah who had been the Force Commander of Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in the past, during his visit appreciated ANF's achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured all possible support to the ANF from the government of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Technology Punjab Drugs Visit Border All From Government

Recent Stories

PCB Constitution 2019 comes into effect

33 seconds ago

USAID delegation visits UVAS

11 minutes ago

Court again summons two witnesses for testimony ag ..

5 minutes ago

Mangla Dam's Water level reaches close to its cli ..

5 minutes ago

Assets case: court extends Hamza's physical remand ..

8 minutes ago

Number of People Infected With Listeriosis in Spai ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.