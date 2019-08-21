Federal Minister for Interior visits ANF Headquarters

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Wednesday visited Anti-Narcotics Force, (ANF) Headquarters.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and senior staff officers of the force.

The DG ANF briefed the Federal Minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances.

The Minister was informed that ANF was also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout the country.

The DG ANF also highlighted that Pakistan was sharing over 2600-kilometre border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and transit country for Afghan drug traffickers.

However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective drug supply and demand reduction mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources.

The minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of ANF with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centres in the country.

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah who had been the Force Commander of Regional Directorate ANF Punjab in the past, during his visit appreciated ANF's achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level. He assured all possible support to the ANF from the government of Pakistan.