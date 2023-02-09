Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque for sensitizing masses on websites with objectionable content

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday underlined the need for creating awareness among the masses about websites with objectionable content to prevent their use

Chairing a Ministerial Committee meeting on the blockage of Wikipedia, he said the IT ministry must be consulted prior to the closing of any website in the future. Blocking any website means disconnecting from the digital world which will lead to both social and economic disadvantages, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar.

Amin Ul Haque said the IT ministry was against those steps which impeded the development process.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) can consult the Ministry of Law and Justice on the directives it received from any side.

Syed Naveed Qamar also endorsed unblocking of Wikipedia in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Mohsin Mushtaq, Member Legal, Member Telecom, and PTA authorities were also present on the occasion.

