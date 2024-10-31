- Home
Federal Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam Urges Gandapur To Focus On Resolving KP Problems
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam on Thursday urged the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to focus on resolving the problems of the people of province and avoid playing politics of agitation
Talking to a news channel, he said that CM KP should take interest in addressing the genuine issues of the province.
Talking to a news channel, he said that CM KP should take interest in addressing the genuine issues of the province.
CM KP Gandapur is also wasting time of the workers of PTI, he stated.
In reply to a question, he said that PTI leadership had played negative role against the state institutions.
To another question, he said PTI founder had approached the foreign country to meddling affairs of this country. He said that this is very unfortunate to seek help from foreign country to gain personal interest.
He further said that PTI had been involved in attacking on national institutions on May 9.
