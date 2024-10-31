Open Menu

Federal Minister For Kashmir Affairs And Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam Urges Gandapur To Focus On Resolving KP Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Gandapur to focus on resolving KP problems

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam on Thursday urged the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to focus on resolving the problems of the people of province and avoid playing politics of agitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam on Thursday urged the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to focus on resolving the problems of the people of province and avoid playing politics of agitation.

Talking to a news channel, he said that CM KP should take interest in addressing the genuine issues of the province.

CM KP Gandapur is also wasting time of the workers of PTI, he stated.

In reply to a question, he said that PTI leadership had played negative role against the state institutions.

To another question, he said PTI founder had approached the foreign country to meddling affairs of this country. He said that this is very unfortunate to seek help from foreign country to gain personal interest.

He further said that PTI had been involved in attacking on national institutions on May 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam Gilgit Baltistan May From

Recent Stories

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

7 minutes ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

8 minutes ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

13 minutes ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

26 minutes ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

26 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

27 minutes ago
Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising ..

Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs

35 minutes ago
 PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

50 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospit ..

DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals

52 minutes ago
 Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning ..

Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district

52 minutes ago
 PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artwo ..

PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan