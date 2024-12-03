Open Menu

Federal Minister For Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan And SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam Reviews Progress Of Development Projects In GB

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam reviews progress of development projects in GB

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development projects in GB and to resolve their problems on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development projects in GB and to resolve their problems on priority basis.

The meeting held on the special instructions of the prime minister and was attended by Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan, Chairman WAPDA Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani, GB Ministers and other senior officials, said a press release.

Decisions were taken on important issues in the meeting and a comprehensive strategy was formulated to ensure timely completion of various development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting directed to issue the tender for the water scheme within two months, while it was decided to complete the tender for the sanitation and sewerage scheme in four months.

The federal minister instructed the authorities concerned to complete the tenders of the schemes under PC-1 under the approved development projects within two months and to submit Revise PC-1 immediately so that the projects could be approved by the Ministry of Planning and Development soon.

During the meeting, it was decided that regular meetings will be held every month to review the progress made in implementing the decisions taken in that regard.

Amir Muqam said the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was the foremost priority of our government. He assured to provide all possible relief to the victims of the Bhasha Dam and said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was deeply interested in the construction and development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Water Bhasha Dam WAPDA Amir Muqam Progress All Government

Recent Stories

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

AC organizes public service court in Kallar Syedan

5 minutes ago
 Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers ..

Uri faces acute power shortage in IIOJK, consumers take to street protest

5 minutes ago
 LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus s ..

LHC seeks report on tree cutting at electric bus station

17 minutes ago
 Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need f ..

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscore need for strong political will, glob ..

5 minutes ago
 QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of P ..

QAU holds 'Peace Walk' to celebrate Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

17 minutes ago
 Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships ..

Bugti increases 100 % in educational scholarships for disabled people

21 minutes ago
Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage ..

Thousands defy Georgia government threats to stage new rally

21 minutes ago
 PTI holds track record of spreading violence throu ..

PTI holds track record of spreading violence through public meeting: Minister

21 minutes ago
 PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DI ..

PESCO takes action against ‘Kunda’ mafia in DIKhan

35 minutes ago
 Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weathe ..

Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather

35 minutes ago
 PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

PU VC urges students to focus on knowledge, skills

35 minutes ago
 Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

Toshakhana-2 case adjourned till December 5

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan