Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar condemns murder of Abdul Latif Afridi

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday strongly condemned the killing of former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and ex-MNA Abdul Latif Afridi during a brutal attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday strongly condemned the killing of former president Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and ex-MNA Abdul Latif Afridi during a brutal attack.

In his condolence message, the minister said that it was very sad incident. The services of Afridi for the legal fraternity, law profession and Parliament would always be remembered, he said.

He said that the deceased was a human rights activist who always raised voice for the oppressed and weak sections of the society.

The federal minister further said that Abdul Latif Afridi always had been on forefront against dictatorship and his services would also be remembered for the democracy in the country.

The minister said that the federal government had instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government that no stone should be left unturned in legal phases of the incident.

Senator Azam Nazeer said that the government was also standing with the bereaved family in this time of sadness.