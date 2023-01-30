Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar asks opposition to join hands against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, while strongly condemning the blast at Peshawar's Police Lines Mosque on Monday, stressed the need to join hands against the menace of terrorism in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, while strongly condemning the blast at Peshawar's Police Lines Mosque on Monday, stressed the need to join hands against the menace of terrorism in the country.

Replying to various points raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, the minister said the entire nation had to unite against the menace of terrorism which the country was facing for the last four decades.

"We have lost not only hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens, personnel of laws enforcement agencies, but also suffered loss of billions of Dollars in the war against terrorism," he said.

He said the government was committed to purge such unscrupulous elements (terrorists) from the country.

"In past, we fought valiantly and courageously," he said.

He regretted and asked the opposition leaders to give concrete suggestions rather mere criticizing the government.

He went on to say that the past government did not only "breach the constitution but also implicated their opponent in false cases" during its rule.