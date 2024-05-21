Federal Minister for Law and Justice meets the delegation of Minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Law & Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here on Tuesday met with a delegation of representatives of the minorities community which included representatives of the Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities and other notable personalities.

The discussion focused on the formation of the National Commission for Minorities Rights.

Addressing the delay in the formation of the commission, the law minister assured speedy efforts and emphasized that all minorities would be included to ensure a comprehensive approach.

Highlighting the government's determination to protect the rights of minorities, he said that according to the previous census, the minority community is present in large numbers in Pakistan. The government is committed to taking steps to protect the rights of all minority communities.