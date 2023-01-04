Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chairs meeting of Anti-corruption Task Force

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Task Force to review and formulate recommendations on the institutional framework of anti-corruption institutions.

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, former Federal Secretary Younas Dagha, former Chief Secretary Punjab Nasir Mehmood Khosa, former DG FIA Khalid Qureshi and former Provincial Civil Service Officer Hifz ur Rehman participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting made recommendations based on their experiences to strengthen and improve the system.

Chairman FBR and Accountant General Pakistan will also be invited in the next meeting of the Task Force.

