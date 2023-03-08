Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chairs committee meeting to identify big state-owned residences

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the committee for identification of big state-owned residences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the committee for identification of big state-owned residences.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said the committee was formed in connection with the prime minister's austerity campaign. In the last Federal Cabinet meeting, instructions were given to the committee prepare a list of government residences built on two kanals of land or more, he added.

He said the cabinet had noted that the big government houses were a sign of subjugation and waste of resources.

As per the cabinet's directives, it was decided in the meeting that all the ministries and departments should be directed to furnish the details of official residences an area of 1000 yards and more within four days.

The Law Minister said complete and sector wise data should be provided. A comprehensive plan was under consideration to bring the places under suitable use through public-private partnership , which would help reduce the burden on the government.

The meeting was attended by Secretary for Housing, Secretary for Law and Justice, Joint Secretary Civil Aviation, Additional Secretary Communications, Additional Secretary Railways, Deputy Secretary Cabinet Division, DG Pak PWD and representatives of the Ministry of Interior.