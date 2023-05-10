UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Chairs Meeting To Identify Govt Properties Above 1000 Sq. Yards

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar chairs meeting to identify Govt properties above 1000 sq. yards

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has chaired a meeting of the committee to identify Government properties above 1000 sq. yards for utilization in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) mode

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has chaired a meeting of the committee to identify Government properties above 1000 sq. yards for utilization in Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) mode.

Progress with the decisions made in the last meeting was discussed in which ministries were asked to submit details regarding the identification of Government properties above 1000 sq. So far twenty four ministries have submitted the data and nine ministries are yet to submit their reports.

The Law minister directed ministry of Aviation and Railways to provide a briefing regarding the data of properties in the next meeting.

Moreover, ministry of housing and works would also prepare a presentation regarding the data bank about properties above 1000 sq. yards.

The law Minister directed the remaining ministries to submit data at the earliest so that the report with viable and practical proposals could be laid before Cabinet. Law Minister suggested that to avoid wastage of government resources the collection of data regarding the properties was necessary to make these properties useful and profitable.

