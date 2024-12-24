Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar urges unity, equality on Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, extended warm greetings to the Christian community on Christmas, emphasizing the importance of unity, equality and shared responsibility in building a harmonious society.

In his Christmas message, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar extended his greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world.

He highlighted Christmas as a time to reflect on values like peace, compassion and togetherness, which strengthen the bonds within society.

The minister referred to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of a Pakistan where people of all faiths enjoy equal rights and freedoms.

He underscored that the Constitution guarantees these principles by upholding justice, equality, and protection for all citizens.

Reflecting on the teachings of Prophet Isa (peace be upon him), he pointed out their universal relevance. The values of love, humility, patience and service to humanity provide guidance for all, regardless of belief. He emphasized the shared duty of fostering a world where compassion and justice prevail.

Senator Tarar also recognized the contributions of the Christian community to Pakistan's progress, particularly in education, healthcare, and social welfare. He acknowledged their dedication as a source of inspiration for all citizens.

He concluded by calling for an inclusive environment where diversity is embraced, and every individual feels secure, valued, and respected as equal members of society.

