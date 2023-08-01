Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar calls on Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and discussed political and economic situation besides other matters during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team has once again put the country on the path of development with strenuous efforts.

He said that development projects, motorway, power plants and industrial zones are being inaugurated in the country and along with this, the work on CPEC has been accelerated. He said that the government has revived the economy of the country and various development projects have been initiated.

He said the government has also restored the dignity of the country among friendly and brotherly countries, adding, visit of the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister is a reflection of further strengthening of Pakistan-China friendship.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said that the politics of Muslim League-N revolves around the welfare of the masses.

The Governor Punjab said those who attacked the army installations and disrespected the martyrs of the country will be brought to justice.

Senator Chaudhry Saud Majeed, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan, Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, Deputy Attorney General, Rana Asadullah Khan, Members of National Assembly; Pir Imran Shah, Waheed Alam Khan, Former Provincial Ministers Manshaullah Butt, Malik Iqbal Chanar, Malik Nauman Langrial, Coordinator to Prime Minister, Babar Allauddin and former MPA Faisal Jabuna were present in the meeting.

