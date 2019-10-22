UrduPoint.com
Tue 22nd October 2019

Federal Minister for law Farogh Naseem has met Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar.Both leaders have discussed matters of mutual interest, steps taken for the welfare of lawyer community and public.CM said that dozens of laws have been introduced in this short time span

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Federal Minister for law Farogh Naseem has met Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar.Both leaders have discussed matters of mutual interest, steps taken for the welfare of lawyer community and public.CM said that dozens of laws have been introduced in this short time span.

He said we will continue making amendments in laws for the welfare.He said current Punjab Assembly will set a record of legislation.New Acts are being introduced after keeping in view the needs of general Public, he added.CM said that he is a lawyer too and he stands with lawyer community and I promoted the culture of discussion in the Cabinet contrary to past traditions.

