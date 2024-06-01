- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar calls for minority jud ..
Federal Minister For Law, Justice, And Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar Calls For Minority Judges In Higher Judiciary
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has expressed his aspiration for judges from minority communities to join Pakistan's higher judiciary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar has expressed his aspiration for judges from minority communities to join Pakistan's higher judiciary.
Speaking at the Justice A.R. Cornelius Conference held at a local hotel on Saturday, he emphasized the importance of religious freedom and minority rights in Pakistan. The event was organized by the Bright Future Society and Implementation Minority Rights Forum Pakistan.
He highlighted that Pakistan's Constitution guarantees complete religious freedom, aligning with Islamic teachings on the rights of minorities.
He mentioned ongoing efforts to establish a Minority Rights Commission and proposed reserving quotas for minority law officers and legal advisors.
He praised retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani for his landmark decisions benefiting minorities, and lauded Justice Cornelius for his legacy of equal justice.
Supreme Court Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah echoed Tarar's sentiments, noting the constitution's protection of minority rights and advocating for the appointment of minority judges to the higher judiciary.
Speakers at the conference, including senior judges and legal experts, paid tribute to Justice Cornelius and discussed the constitutional protections for minorities. They highlighted Justice Cornelius' impactful career and the 2014 Supreme Court guidelines under Justice Jillani aimed at safeguarding minority rights.
The conference concluded with the distribution of certificates among distinguished guests, attended by prominent figures including Supreme Court Judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Dr. Syed Muhammad Anwar, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, among others.
Recent Stories
CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams
Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again
Punjab govt announces special concessions on provincial taxes
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims' comfort
Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in KP
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..
Golf: US Women's Open scores
Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in various regions: PDMA
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’
2 gangs busted in vehicle, motorcycles theft crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days1 minute ago
-
Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt announces special concessions on provincial taxes1 minute ago
-
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims' comfort1 minute ago
-
Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in KP1 minute ago
-
Due to severe heatwave, forest fires erupting in various regions: PDMA1 minute ago
-
2 gangs busted in vehicle, motorcycles theft crackdown2 hours ago
-
OPP hosts its annual may dinner & fundraiser at University of Oxford2 hours ago
-
Authorities directed to accelerate awareness campaign against use of plastic bags2 hours ago
-
4,147 cases registered over kite-flying ban violation this year2 hours ago
-
Rs 1.9m released for treatment of cops' children2 hours ago
-
Sargodha policemen honoured for saving people from mob2 hours ago