Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Meets Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality to Strengthen Gender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, met with Ms. Stephanie Copus Campbell, Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, to discuss advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

The discussion focused on legislative frameworks, increasing women’s leadership in government and private sectors, and strategies to enhance gender inclusion. The Federal Minister highlighted the government’s dedication to gender equality through policy reforms, capacity-building initiatives, and efforts to create a more inclusive socio-economic landscape for women.

He emphasized the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package-2024, which focuses on supporting working women through vocational training, leadership development programs, micro-finance schemes, and initiatives such as Women on Wheels, aimed at enhancing women’s mobility and economic independence.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing partnerships with international and local organizations to advance gender equality, including initiatives to engage men and boys as allies in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and challenging harmful gender norms.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to overcome cultural and structural barriers to women’s empowerment, with a focus on creating sustainable impacts at all levels of society.

Ms Campbell recognized these efforts and underscored the importance of addressing societal barriers to ensure women’s equal participation in leadership and economic development. She expressed Australia’s willingness to continue supporting initiatives that enhance gender-sensitive policies and empower women in Pakistan.

Both parties emphasized the significance of sustained cooperation and international alliances to ensure meaningful progress toward an inclusive and equitable society. The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of gratitude and a shared commitment to future collaboration.