Open Menu

Federal Minister For Law & Justice And Human Rights Meets Australian Ambassador For Gender Equality To Strengthen Gender

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights Meets Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality to Strengthen Gender

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, met with Ms. Stephanie Copus Campbell, Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, to discuss advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, met with Ms. Stephanie Copus Campbell, Australian Ambassador for Gender Equality, to discuss advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in Pakistan.

The discussion focused on legislative frameworks, increasing women’s leadership in government and private sectors, and strategies to enhance gender inclusion. The Federal Minister highlighted the government’s dedication to gender equality through policy reforms, capacity-building initiatives, and efforts to create a more inclusive socio-economic landscape for women.

He emphasized the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package-2024, which focuses on supporting working women through vocational training, leadership development programs, micro-finance schemes, and initiatives such as Women on Wheels, aimed at enhancing women’s mobility and economic independence.

The Minister also highlighted ongoing partnerships with international and local organizations to advance gender equality, including initiatives to engage men and boys as allies in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and challenging harmful gender norms.

He stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to overcome cultural and structural barriers to women’s empowerment, with a focus on creating sustainable impacts at all levels of society.

Ms Campbell recognized these efforts and underscored the importance of addressing societal barriers to ensure women’s equal participation in leadership and economic development. She expressed Australia’s willingness to continue supporting initiatives that enhance gender-sensitive policies and empower women in Pakistan.

Both parties emphasized the significance of sustained cooperation and international alliances to ensure meaningful progress toward an inclusive and equitable society. The meeting concluded with mutual expressions of gratitude and a shared commitment to future collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Australia Progress Independence Women All Government

Recent Stories

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring ..

PSW to integrate with DRAP, BoI, MoFA for ensuring efficient, swift services

3 minutes ago
 Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

Man murders wife, two sons, commits suicide

3 minutes ago
 CII holds awareness session on gender determinatio ..

CII holds awareness session on gender determination of intersex individuals

7 minutes ago
 NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in hea ..

NA body underscores urgent need for reforms in healthcare sector

9 minutes ago
 Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under con ..

Law & Order situation in Mirpur district under control: DC

9 minutes ago
 Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss ..

Netherlands deputy envoy, SAPM Fahd Haroon discuss evolving digital media landsc ..

9 minutes ago
Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce ..

Rwp Ring Road to help improve connectivity, reduce traffic congestion on city ro ..

9 minutes ago
 National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stag ..

National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) to stage comedy from 11th

9 minutes ago
 Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

Online safety big challenge: Shaza Fatima

17 minutes ago
 Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Sha ..

Govt. holds 5G spectrum auction in April 2025: Shaza told Senate body

17 minutes ago
 Country on path of development under PML- N leader ..

Country on path of development under PML- N leadership: Ch Naeem

17 minutes ago
 Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

Newly-appointed DPO Dera visits Police Lines

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan